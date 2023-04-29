Watch Now
Trees toppled, structures damaged, cars overturned in possible tornado

Storm damage was reported in Palm Beach Gardens.
Cars overturned in Palm Beach Gardens on April 29, 2023
Posted at 7:28 PM, Apr 29, 2023
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A possible tornado struck Saturday afternoon in northern Palm Beach County, toppling trees, damaging some property and overturning vehicles in the North Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens areas.

At one time, about 7,500 people were without power, according to Florida Power & Light.

Palm Beach Gardens police were asking the public to avoid the area of PGA Boulevard east of the Intracoastal Waterway because of storm damage. At this time, roads are blocked at PGA Boulevard and U.S. Highway 1.

Damage was reported at Sandalwood Estates, with one neighbor telling WPTV he heard the lightning and wind, grabbed his dog and went into the bathroom. A tree came tumbling down on top of the building.

Storm damage at Sanctuary Estates in Palm Beach Gardens on April 29, 2023
Tree branches are downed from a storm at Sanctuary Estates, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

"We ducked down in our car as it went over us," Shawn MacNamara, who lives at Sanctuary Estates in Palm Beach Gardens, said. "Scariest thing ever."

Storm damage at U.S. 1 and PGA Boulevard on April 29, 2023
A WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter provided this photo of storm damage at U.S. Highway 1 and PGA Boulevard, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Rebecca Hilliard said "a huge tornado just came threw my apartment complex in Palm Beach Gardens."

More storm damage at U.S. 1 and Palm Beach Gardens on April 29, 2023

Vehicles were damaged at Sanctuary Cove in Palm Beach Gardens.

Car damaged at Sanctuary Cove in Palm Beach gardens on April 29.jpg
Car damaged at Sanctuary Cove in Palm Beach Gardens.

Kevin Council also reported cars overturned in Palm Beach Gardens.

WPTV photojournalist Alex Hagan reported a window was knocked out at his North Palm Beach complex and trees toppled.

Damage at apartment complex in North Palm Beach on April 29, 2023.jpg
Damage at apartment complex in North Palm Beach.

