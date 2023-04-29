Trees toppled, structures damaged, cars overturned in possible tornado

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A possible tornado struck Saturday afternoon in northern Palm Beach County, toppling trees, damaging some property and overturning vehicles in the North Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens areas.

At one time, about 7,500 people were without power, according to Florida Power & Light.

Palm Beach Gardens police were asking the public to avoid the area of PGA Boulevard east of the Intracoastal Waterway because of storm damage. At this time, roads are blocked at PGA Boulevard and U.S. Highway 1.

Damage was reported at Sandalwood Estates, with one neighbor telling WPTV he heard the lightning and wind, grabbed his dog and went into the bathroom. A tree came tumbling down on top of the building.

Jordan Matich/WPTV Tree branches are downed from a storm at Sanctuary Estates, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

"We ducked down in our car as it went over us," Shawn MacNamara, who lives at Sanctuary Estates in Palm Beach Gardens, said. "Scariest thing ever."

Shawn MacNamara A WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter provided this photo of storm damage at U.S. Highway 1 and PGA Boulevard, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Rebecca Hilliard said "a huge tornado just came threw my apartment complex in Palm Beach Gardens."

Rebecca Hilliard



Vehicles were damaged at Sanctuary Cove in Palm Beach Gardens.

Alex Hagan/WPTV Car damaged at Sanctuary Cove in Palm Beach Gardens.



Kevin Council also reported cars overturned in Palm Beach Gardens.

WPTV photojournalist Alex Hagan reported a window was knocked out at his North Palm Beach complex and trees toppled.