EF0 tornado causes damage in Boynton Beach

Twister occurs near Southwest 23rd Avenue, Interstate 95
The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down Friday evening in Boynton Beach.
WPTV viewer recorded this tornado in Boynton Beach on April 28, 2023.
Posted at 2:21 AM, Apr 29, 2023
The twister occurred in the vicinity of Southwest 23rd Avenue and Interstate 95 just after 7:30 p.m.

There were reports of shingles blown off roofs, a screen patio blown down and small to medium tree limbs downed.

Power outages were reported in the vicinity of the Golfview Harbor apartments.

Video recorded by WPTV viewers showed a rotating funnel cloud snapping power lines.

An EF0 tornado packs winds between 65–85 mph and can cause light damage.

No injuries have been reported from the storm.

