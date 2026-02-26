Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
All of Florida now in drought for the first time since records began — and it's expected to get worse

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — New figures released Thursday show that all of Florida is now in a drought, according to data compiled by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

This is the first time the entire state has been in at least a moderate drought since records began in 1999, according to USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey.

The state has been close to 100% before, in 2001, and most recently in April 2012, when the entire state, except the Florida Keys, was in a drought.

Across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, the drought figures stayed the same as last week, with many areas still in an extreme drought.

However, even with rain in the weekend forecast, the dry conditions are expected to worsen before they improve.

This comes as brush fires burn across the state. One wildfire, located about 20 miles east of Naples in Collier County, was 0% contained.

Drought monitor compare last week.png

