Voluntary water use restrictions now in effect for Okeechobee due low water levels

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is asking Okeechobee residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce water use due to declining water levels in the region.

The Okeechobee Utility Authority announced the conservation alert, emphasizing that participation in voluntary measures is important to protect the community's water supply.

Residents urged to reduce water usage amid drought

"At this time, conservation efforts are voluntary, but your participation is important," the utility authority said.

The water district warned that current conditions could make February 2026 historically dry for the region.

"Given the very dry forecast between now and the end of the month, it appears increasingly likely that February 2026 will finish as the 2nd or 3rd driest since the early 1990s and probably in the top five driest Februarys since 1932," the SFWMD said.

If voluntary conservation efforts prove insufficient to reduce water demand, SFWMD may declare a Water Shortage Order. This would implement mandatory water use restrictions in critical areas across South Florida.

The water use restrictions are designed to protect public water supplies, prevent serious harm to water resources, and ensure water remains available for essential needs.

Residents can help by taking simple conservation steps, including limiting irrigation, checking for leaks, and avoiding unnecessary outdoor watering.

The utility authority encourages community members to work together to protect the local water supply during this period of declining water levels.

More information about water conservation measures is available at sfwmd.gov