Extreme drought worsens across Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The drought continues to worsen in Florida.

New numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor show that extreme drought conditions have increased in more areas of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

The only areas of the WPTV viewing area not under extreme drought are southeastern Palm Beach County, portions of northwest Indian River County and northern Okeechobee County. These areas are under severe drought.

Historically, when areas of Florida experience extreme drought conditions, the impacts include:



Fire danger is extreme; fire restrictions increase

Fish kills occur; toxic algae blooms appear

Groundwater declines; Lake Okeechobee is extremely low

Nesting bird populations grow with increased nesting area; mosquitoes increase

Saltwater species replace freshwater species; sea intrusion

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) on Wednesday urged residents and businesses to reduce their water use.

"If voluntary measures are not enough to reduce demand, SFWMD may declare a Water Shortage Order, which would implement mandatory water use restrictions in critical areas," according to a post by the Okeechobee Utility Authority. "We encourage everyone to take simple steps now to reduce water use, including limiting irrigation, checking for leaks, and avoiding unnecessary outdoor watering."

Due to the lack of rainfall, it is shaping up to be one of the driest Februarys in more than 90 years.

"It appears increasingly likely that February 2026 will finish as the 2nd or 3rd driest since the early 1990s and probably in the top five driest Februarys since 1932," the SFWMD said in a written statement.

No significant rainfall is expected in the seven-day forecast. However, there is a 30% chance of showers on Sunday as a cold front moves through the area, bringing cooler temperatures to start the workweek.

All area counties are under a burn ban.

