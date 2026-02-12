A burn ban is in effect for all 5 counties. Here's how to keep your home safe

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Our team is keeping an eye on the extreme drought conditions and burn bans impacting all five counties in our viewing area.

WPTV Reporter Tyler Hatfield got answers about what this burn ban means for you and what steps you should be taking around your home.

WATCH: How to prep your home for drought conditions

How to protect your home during extreme drought

Daniel Mikels, division chief with St. Lucie County Fire Rescue (SLCFR), said this burn ban applies to any non-permitted outdoor fires.

This includes outdoor burning of any combustible material, bonfires, campfires, warming fires, outdoor fireplaces, fireworks and cooking fires unless exclusively on a contained gas or charcoal grill.

“We're just trying to limit any burns that could get out of hand right now,” said Mikels. “Prevent those small fires or contain fires becoming bigger ones that are affecting our urban interface.”

Mikels said their main concerns for fire spots are in areas with heavy vegetation, like dry tree branches and brush — especially if those areas are near homes and businesses.

Right now, Mikels said SLCFR have 14 brush trucks and four tankers throughout the county.

But how can you keep your home safe?

Hatfield spoke to Ben Miller, with Titan Gutters and Drainage, who said it’s important to keep gutters clear of any dry debris.

“This is a typical example of pine needles that end up in the valley and congregate in the corners of the gutter or around the downspouts,” said Miller. “This is just perfect kindling for fire.”

Chief Mikels said it’s also a good idea to create a defensive perimeter by clearing any large debris or material away from your home.

