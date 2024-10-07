St. Lucie County residents stock up on gas, water ahead of Hurricane Milton

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County residents dealt with the rainy conditions Sunday as they made preparations for Hurricane Milton.

They wasted no time stocking up on gas and water in anticipation of the powerful storm.

Resident Matt Tedder mentioned that he was preparing but not overly concerned.

Tedder emphasized standard preparations, such as stocking up on supplies, and expressed confidence in the elevation of his house to avoid flooding.

He also discussed additional measures he would take for his home, if necessary, including putting up shutters.

While he acknowledged flooding as a concern, Tedder noted that the immediate area was not too bad, but further back, the situation could become more challenging.

Several residents shopping for supplies Sunday expressed that they were not overly worried but preferred to err on the side of caution.

