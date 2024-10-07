Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

St. Lucie County residents stock up on gas, water ahead of Hurricane Milton

St. Lucie County residents dealt with the rainy conditions Sunday as they made preparations for Hurricane Milton.
Posted
and last updated

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County residents dealt with the rainy conditions Sunday as they made preparations for Hurricane Milton.

They wasted no time stocking up on gas and water in anticipation of the powerful storm.

Resident Matt Tedder mentioned that he was preparing but not overly concerned.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Matt Tedder was among the residents in St. Lucie County stocking up on supplies ahead of Hurricane Milton on Sunday.
Matt Tedder was among the residents in St. Lucie County stocking up on supplies ahead of Hurricane Milton on Sunday.

Tedder emphasized standard preparations, such as stocking up on supplies, and expressed confidence in the elevation of his house to avoid flooding.

He also discussed additional measures he would take for his home, if necessary, including putting up shutters.

While he acknowledged flooding as a concern, Tedder noted that the immediate area was not too bad, but further back, the situation could become more challenging.

Several residents shopping for supplies Sunday expressed that they were not overly worried but preferred to err on the side of caution.

More coverage of Hurricane Milton:

Poster image (1).jpg

Hurricane

'Time is gonna start running out,' DeSantis says of preparations for Milton

Matt Papaycik
Screen Shot 2024-10-07 at 12.10.28 PM.png

National News

Hurricane Milton explodes into Category 5 hurricane with Florida in its sights

Justin Boggs
Tracking Milton Web Banner

Tropical Weather

TRACKING MILTON: What you need to do NOW ahead of landfall in Florida

Steve Weagle

Hurricane

St. Lucie County residents stock up on supplies ahead of Milton

Romelo Styles
Ron DeSantis

Tropical Weather

51 counties under state of emergency as Milton approaches Florida

Scott Sutton

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Eyes on Milton

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather talent 2024

HURRICANE GUIDE

2024 STORM NAMES

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.