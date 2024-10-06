Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency for 35 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Milton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida is facing the threat of yet another tropical system as Milton takes aim at the state, prompting Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday to issue a state of emergency for 35 counties.

The state of emergency is in effect for all of the counties in the WPTV viewing area: Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee.

Milton quickly grew to tropical storm strength on Saturday and is forecast to become a major hurricane as it takes aim at Florida's west coast.

Below are the 35 Florida counties under a state of emergency:



Palm Beach

Martin

St. Lucie

Indian River

Okeechobee

Broward

Miami-Dade

Brevard

Charlotte

Citrus

Collier

DeSoto

Flagler

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Hernando

Highlands

Hillsborough

Lake

Lee

Manatee

Marion

Monroe

Orange

Osceola

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Putnam

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

Sumter

Volusia

"There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and wind impacts for portions of the western Florida Peninsula beginning as soon as later Tuesday and Wednesday," the executive order said.



The approach of Milton comes a little over a week after the state's Big Bend region was slammed by Category 4 Hurricane Helene.

