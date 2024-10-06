Watch Now
Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency for 35 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Milton

State of emergency in effect for Palm Beach County, entire Treasure Coast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida is facing the threat of yet another tropical system as Milton takes aim at the state, prompting Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday to issue a state of emergency for 35 counties.

The state of emergency is in effect for all of the counties in the WPTV viewing area: Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee.

Milton quickly grew to tropical storm strength on Saturday and is forecast to become a major hurricane as it takes aim at Florida's west coast.

Below are the 35 Florida counties under a state of emergency:

  • Palm Beach
  • Martin
  • St. Lucie
  • Indian River
  • Okeechobee
  • Broward
  • Miami-Dade
  • Brevard
  • Broward
  • Charlotte
  • Citrus
  • Collier
  • DeSoto
  • Flagler
  • Glades
  • Hardee
  • Hendry
  • Hernando
  • Highlands
  • Hillsborough
  • Lake
  • Lee
  • Manatee
  • Marion
  • Monroe
  • Orange
  • Osceola
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas
  • Polk
  • Putnam
  • Sarasota
  • Seminole
  • St. Johns
  • Sumter
  • Volusia

"There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and wind impacts for portions of the western Florida Peninsula beginning as soon as later Tuesday and Wednesday," the executive order said.
Milton

The approach of Milton comes a little over a week after the state's Big Bend region was slammed by Category 4 Hurricane Helene.

Read the full executive order below:

