Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency for 35 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Milton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida is facing the threat of yet another tropical system as Milton takes aim at the state, prompting Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday to issue a state of emergency for 35 counties.
The state of emergency is in effect for all of the counties in the WPTV viewing area: Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee.
Milton quickly grew to tropical storm strength on Saturday and is forecast to become a major hurricane as it takes aim at Florida's west coast.
Below are the 35 Florida counties under a state of emergency:
- Palm Beach
- Martin
- St. Lucie
- Indian River
- Okeechobee
- Broward
- Miami-Dade
- Brevard
- Charlotte
- Citrus
- Collier
- DeSoto
- Flagler
- Glades
- Hardee
- Hendry
- Hernando
- Highlands
- Hillsborough
- Lake
- Lee
- Manatee
- Marion
- Monroe
- Orange
- Osceola
- Pasco
- Pinellas
- Polk
- Putnam
- Sarasota
- Seminole
- St. Johns
- Sumter
- Volusia
"There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and wind impacts for portions of the western Florida Peninsula beginning as soon as later Tuesday and Wednesday," the executive order said.
The approach of Milton comes a little over a week after the state's Big Bend region was slammed by Category 4 Hurricane Helene.
