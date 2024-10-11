Watch Now
Martin County handing out free tarps, water to residents impacted by tornado

Martin County Emergency Management is providing tarps and water on Friday to residents ravaged by tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Milton.
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Emergency Management is providing tarps and water on Friday to residents ravaged by tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Milton.

The county sent the announcement via an alert to residents Friday morning.

Free tarps and water will be handed out at Indian River State College located at 2400 SE Salerno Rd until 4 p.m. or while supplies last.

WPTV photojournalist Danielle Leonard went to the location at around noon and said more than 100 cars lined up in the pouring rain and received free water, tarps, bread, milk and sandbags from Martin County Emergency Management staff.

Hurricane Milton's Aftermath

 

