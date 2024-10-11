'Mayhem and destruction': Search crews digging for 'signs of life' in tornado-ravaged St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Search dogs are sniffing for signs of life Friday in the tornado-ravaged community of Spanish Lakes Country Club near Fort Pierce in St. Lucie County, where at least six people were killed earlier this week.

In an interview with WPTV News journalist Victor Jorges on Friday, Sheriff Keith Pearson described the neighborhood as "mayhem and destruction" with "unstable conditions."

"It's just complete devastation in there. And trying to go through all of that rubble safely and quickly. We're yelling out, looking for signs of life. We have dogs out there sniffing," Pearson said. "This is gonna be a long process. But we're gonna do everything we possibly can to help those residents."

WATCH: St. Lucie County sheriff talks tornado aftermath

Pearson said the Florida National Guard is assisting the sheriff's office on Friday with its search and rescue mission, digging through 12-to-15-foot piles of debris, including couches, televisions, and residents' personal possessions.

In addition, deputies are handing out water and food to residents, and setting up Wi-Fi and charging stations.

"We're talking about multiple residences that are squashed together. Some that are on top of others," Pearson said.

At least three of the six victims killed in the Spanish Lakes Country Club have been identified as Deborah Kennedy, 66, as well as Alejandro Alonso and his girlfriend, Mary Grace Viramontez.

"I hope that number doesn't rise. But as we go through the wreckage that these tornadoes left, we're going to do everything we can to try to rescue and recover as many people as possible," Pearson said.

The sheriff said they're only letting people who live in the Spanish Lakes Country Club to enter the community at the request of the homeowners association.

The sheriff's office is focusing most of its resources at Spanish Lake because authorities don't believe there are other injuries throughout the county. Pearson believes at least six tornadoes touched down throughout St. Lucie County on Wednesday.

"We're gonna be there as long as it takes," Pearson said.

The sheriff added that if family members and friends have been unsuccessful in reaching their loved ones in the Spanish Lakes Country Club, "keep trying to reach out to them."

"Keep trying to contact them," Pearson said. "We have our resources in those neighborhoods. We have a lot of resources in there. And we are working as fast as we possibly to save, rescue, and recover as many people as possible."

Officials at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce said they treated 15 patients from the tornadoes.

St. Lucie County leaders announced Friday they're setting up a multi-agency resource center, which will open Saturday at the Havert L. Fenn Center, located at 2000 Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce.

The hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WATCH: St. Lucie County leaders give update on tornado recovery efforts

The American Red Cross, Florida Department of Health, Florida Department of Children and Families, and the State Emergency Response Team, among other agencies, will be at the resource center to offer services to affected residents.

For more storm-related information for St. Lucie County residents, call 772-460-HELP or click here.