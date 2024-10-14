Watch Now
'Many insurers make it so easy:' Filing a claim after Hurricane Milton

WPTV's Matt Sczesny spoke with insurers and how they are making the claim filing process easier for homeowners
Now is the time to file a claim if you have damage from Hurricane Milton, according to industry experts.
Posted
and last updated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners dealing with damage from Hurricane Milton are now looking to their insurance companies to fix up and rebuild.

One block in Holiday Pines in St. Lucie County was hit hard and as homeowners clean up, the next move is important.

“I don’t have a plan right now to get back on track,” Shane Ostrander said, “but our next is going to be finding a place to stay permanently and clean all this up.”

Ostrander lost everything. His home is demolished but he has insurance to rebuild from Citizens.

Insurance experts said it’s important to contact your insurance company as soon as you can.

"At the very least begin the process by taking that first step," said Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute. "So many insurers make it so easy for you, with mobile apps you can start the process that way."

Homeowners are also cautioned not to cave in to pressure to sign away insurance rights.

"Don't sign up for anybody that a lot of times is not licensed, out the area, don't give anybody any money," said Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana. "Those type of things can happen especially after a storm."

Anyone thinking of filing a claim, should also not hesitate thinking they may be dropped by their insurer if they do file a claim.

"No consumer should ever be concerned about filing a claim after a hurricane," said Friedlander.

State law requires 120 days notice on any non-renewals and 90 days after any repairs from a claim.

"You can't worry about what's going to happen down the road. Nobody could predict that," Friedlander said.

According to the state, there have been over 100,000 claims filed totaling $1.5 billion.

