Florida Panthers fan with rare illness parties with team to live out childhood dream

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — You might call him Cesar Lucero, but among Panther fans, he's known as Big Ceaz.

On Sunday, the longtime fan had the opportunity of a lifetime, partying with Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk.

Everyone faces adversity in life, but Lucero faced obstacles at birth when he was diagnosed with Type III osteogenesis imperfecta, the most aggressive form of the disease.

"It's a brittle bone disease where my bones fracture very easily," Lucero said.

As a child, he knew he was limited in physical activities. But it was his father, a hard-nosed sports fan, who delivered a life-changing message.

"Growing up, he's like, 'If you want to go out and play outside with your friends, go do it. Know the consequences if you get hurt. Know what you're going to deal with after,'" Lucero said.

He was never able to play sports, but has always been a big fan.

He has now even started his own sports channel on YouTube, The BigCeaz Show.

"Having confidence in yourself is more important, and it gives confidence to other people," Lucero said.

His confidence is displayed on his show and also shines brightly during Panthers games.

"It's for all of South Florida because a lot of people are like, 'Oh, hockey in South Florida. How does that work?' Well, you know what, two Stanley Cup champions, you can't call us losers anymore," Lucero said.

His fun-loving, die-hard spirit hasn't gone unnoticed either.

Tkachuk spotted him during Sunday's parade and got off a bus, and had Big Ceaz join the celebration.

"Oh my gosh, it's been such a whirlwind," Lucero said. "Everything that has happened in the last week, I couldn't have asked for more. It's like I'm living in a movie."

For Lucero, it's been like a movie that the greatest director couldn't write.