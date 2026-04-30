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Hurricane season prep: Treasure Coast residents and experts share key steps to stay safe

A Vero Beach resident who survived Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne and a local insurance agent share what homeowners should do before hurricane season begins
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WPTV
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VERO BEACH, Fla. — Residents in Indian River County are preparing for hurricane season, drawing on lessons from past storms and advice from insurance experts on how to protect their homes and families.

Luina Ribera, a Vero Beach resident, said she still remembers the sounds of Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne moving through the area.

WATCH: Vero Beach resident who lived through Frances and Jeanne says 'preparation is key'

How to prepare for hurricane season on the Treasure Coast

"All the noise… dink, dink, dink… and whooooshh — and all this water came into the house."

Ribera said the hardest part wasn't the storm itself — it was what followed.

"That was one of the big things we learned from Frances and Jeanne… the aftermath… there's no supplies to repair anything, insurance claims — it takes forever," she said.

Preparing in the months before hurricane season can make a significant difference.

"Preparation is key — it's really important," she said.

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Insurance experts say one of the most common mistakes homeowners make is failing to review their coverage before a storm threatens.

Brad Eskew, a Treasure Coast insurance agent, said coverage limits deserve a close look.

"Look at your coverage limits — are the coverage limits matching today's rebuilding costs? That's a big one because a lot of people are underinsured," he said.

Eskew also said flooding is a risk for every Florida resident, regardless of location.

"The whole state of Florida is under a flood zone," he said. "It just depends if you're in a high-risk or low-risk area."

He added that a storm doesn't need to make a direct hit to cause serious damage.

"As we know in Florida, the effects can be well beyond the eye of a storm," Eskew said.

Experts say now is the time to review insurance coverage, stock up on supplies, and have a plan in place before the next storm threatens the Treasure Coast.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.