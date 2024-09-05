Watch Now
Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later

WPTV takes a look back at the hurricane season of 2004 where Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast endured Hurricane Frances and Hurricane Jeanne within just weeks.
Posted
and last updated

It has been 20 years since the devastating hurricane season of 2004.

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne made landfall on the Treasure Coast just three weeks apart.

While it's been two decades, the memories of that storm season were unforgettable for many residents.

WPTV look back at the physical and emotional impact of those storms and how they changed the way we build back after hurricanes.

WATCH THE SPECIAL BELOW:

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 years later

Jonathan Diego

