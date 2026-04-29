Join the First Alert Weather Team tonight in Vero Beach for our Hurricane Preparedness Tour

VERO BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is kicking off our annual "Storm Ready" Hurricane Preparedness Tour this evening in Vero Beach to prepare the community for hurricane season, which starts on June 1.

The WPTV First Alert Weather Team will be at The Heritage Center in Vero Beach to provide tips on how to prepare for a storm, insuring your home, what to do after a storm, and other safety tips.

Meteorologist James Wieland will give a presentation on everything you need to know before the season starts.

Attendees can also learn how to become a member of the Weather Spotters team, helping WPTV be the eyes and ears of the community.

Arrival time for the event is 6 p.m., with the main event starting at 6:30 p.m.

If you cannot make it to this event, or it is too far from home, check out our five other stops on the tour here.

We can't wait to see you!

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide