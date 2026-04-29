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Join the First Alert Weather Team tonight in Vero Beach for our Hurricane Preparedness Tour

Join the WPTV First Alert Weather Team at The Heritage Center for essential tips on storm preparation, home insurance, and post-storm safety ahead of the June 1 start to hurricane season
Heritage Center Meghan and James
WPTV
Heritage Center Meghan and James
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VERO BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is kicking off our annual "Storm Ready" Hurricane Preparedness Tour this evening in Vero Beach to prepare the community for hurricane season, which starts on June 1.

The WPTV First Alert Weather Team will be at The Heritage Center in Vero Beach to provide tips on how to prepare for a storm, insuring your home, what to do after a storm, and other safety tips.

Meteorologist James Wieland will give a presentation on everything you need to know before the season starts.

Attendees can also learn how to become a member of the Weather Spotters team, helping WPTV be the eyes and ears of the community.

Arrival time for the event is 6 p.m., with the main event starting at 6:30 p.m.

If you cannot make it to this event, or it is too far from home, check out our five other stops on the tour here.

We can't wait to see you!

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HURRICANE GUIDE

2026 STORM NAMES

Arthur

Bertha

Cristobal

Dolly

Edouard

Fay

Gonzalo

Hanna

Isaias

Josephine

Kyle

Leah

Marco

Nana

Omar

Paulette

Rene

Sally

Teddy

Vicky

Wilfred

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.