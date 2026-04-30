Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Hurricane prep 101: What insurance experts want you to know

Hurricane Milton Weather Oct 10 2024
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
A car drives past a pile of debris from Hurricane Helene flooding, along a street that had already begun flooding from rain ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Gulfport, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Hurricane Milton Weather Oct 10 2024
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Getting ready for hurricane season starts way before any storm clouds appear — and it begins right in your pocket. WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny spoke with an insurance agent at Arden Insurance in Lantana about how your phone is one of the most useful tools for hurricane prep.

“I would take a quick video, walk around the house, and you can do that inside," Robert Norberg said. "You don’t have to be too specific unless it’s something very important to you."

WATCH:

Hurricane prep 101: What insurance experts want you to know

Here's something many homeowners don't realize— your regular homeowners insurance won't cover flood damage.

"If it rains at your house, you need flood insurance," Norberg said.

Even if you live somewhere that never floods, heavy rainfall from a hurricane can cause water damage that your regular policy won't cover.

"You can be in an area that normally doesn’t flood, but if we get a ton of rain and you don’t have damage from the hurricane itself, you'd better have a flood policy if that water rises and comes into your house," Norberg says.

Your hurricane deductible is separate from your regular deductible — and it's usually much higher. Many people think the hurricane deductible is 2% of the damage amount. It's not. It's actually 2% of your home's total insured value, which could be thousands of dollars.

If a hurricane damages your home, you're required to prevent further damage immediately, such as covering broken windows and tarping holes in your roof.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

About WPTV News

Can't watch basketball? Find out why.

WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Quick shot of swell this week

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather

HURRICANE GUIDE

2026 STORM NAMES

Arthur

Bertha

Cristobal

Dolly

Edouard

Fay

Gonzalo

Hanna

Isaias

Josephine

Kyle

Leah

Marco

Nana

Omar

Paulette

Rene

Sally

Teddy

Vicky

Wilfred

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.