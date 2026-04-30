WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Getting ready for hurricane season starts way before any storm clouds appear — and it begins right in your pocket. WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny spoke with an insurance agent at Arden Insurance in Lantana about how your phone is one of the most useful tools for hurricane prep.

“I would take a quick video, walk around the house, and you can do that inside," Robert Norberg said. "You don’t have to be too specific unless it’s something very important to you."

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Hurricane prep 101: What insurance experts want you to know

Here's something many homeowners don't realize— your regular homeowners insurance won't cover flood damage.

"If it rains at your house, you need flood insurance," Norberg said.

Even if you live somewhere that never floods, heavy rainfall from a hurricane can cause water damage that your regular policy won't cover.

"You can be in an area that normally doesn’t flood, but if we get a ton of rain and you don’t have damage from the hurricane itself, you'd better have a flood policy if that water rises and comes into your house," Norberg says.

Your hurricane deductible is separate from your regular deductible — and it's usually much higher. Many people think the hurricane deductible is 2% of the damage amount. It's not. It's actually 2% of your home's total insured value, which could be thousands of dollars.

If a hurricane damages your home, you're required to prevent further damage immediately, such as covering broken windows and tarping holes in your roof.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide