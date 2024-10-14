'Can’t shower, can't cook:' Residents in Indian River County still without power

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Five days after tornadoes brought down power lines, WPTV is working to find out when thousands of people can expect their lights to come back on in Indian River County.

Many people are in the dark and told us they feel like they’ve been forgotten.

WPTV’s Mello Styles listened to their concerns and has some answers about when the power will come back on.

Early Monday morning, over 4,000 homes throughout Indian River County were without power. That’s now been nearly cut in half.

Residents told me they see the crews working and they’re trying to stay patient.

A tornado that ripped through the Highlands neighborhood left many with more than just power outage concerns.

“When I see lines down, I don’t cross them,” Sindia Jones said.

And for others, the days without power are adding up and making it a major inconvenience.

“Can’t shower unless you want to take a cold shower. I already did that,” Donald Hart said. “Can’t cook how you want to you have to get on the grill.”

Vero Beach Veterans Inc. is miles away and is still without power and dealing with major damage.

The building commander told me he has high hopes for when he can reopen.

“Ideally, I would like to be open by the end of the year,” Marschall van Doren said. “But, I don’t know of that is practical or not.”

Back in Highlands, Jones wants her power back on but she knows things could have been worse.

“God, had his hand on me,” Jones said.

She’s lived in Florida for decades and has this advice for future storms.

“You never get used to it,” van Doren said. “Run if you can, run away from it.”

Florida Power and Light said 95% of homes should have power by the end of the day.

Jones and Hart were both happy to hear the news.

Residents told me they’re thankful for all the electric companies from across the country working to restore power.

The resident said that even though it’s been an inconvenience and they’re happy to be alive.