Skylar Spinler

Skylar is a local of South Florida and earned her Master's degree in Atmospheric Sciences from the University of Miami, specializing in climate science and meteorology.

Before joining WPTV, Skylar worked as a meteorologist from coast to coast, including Los Angeles, Hawaii, Nebraska, Michigan, Boston/The Cape, Rhode Island, North Texas, Oklahoma as well as national coverage. Throughout her career, she has covered major weather events ranging from hurricanes and Nor’easters to the California wildfires, severe tornado outbreaks and impactful winter storms.

In addition to her work, Skylar volunteers with the American Red Cross and local organizations around South Florida to raise awareness on a variety of issues — sea level rise, king tides, beach clean-ups, human trafficking, homelessness, domestic violence and women in STEM.

In her spare time, Skylar is working on another degree and is interested in how weather, climate, and the environment impact public health; she loves to learn and explore new countries and cultures.

If you have any weather or environmental questions you want answered, feel free to send her an email at skylar.spinler@wptv.com or send your questions to her on Facebook @Skylar Spinler WPTV.

If you are a K-12 teacher, please reach out about classroom visits.