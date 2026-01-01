Walter Kelley was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest and comes to WPTV from Portland, Oregon.

He spent winters skiing and summers at the beach. His science and weather fascination began after Mt. St. Helens blew in 1980.

He attended the University of Oregon, where he got a BS in Geography and then an MS in Geosciences from Mississippi State University.

A five-time Emmy nominee, he has the American Meteorological Society Seal of Approval, and spent 23 years on television in Seattle, Washington.

Walter was in graduate school when Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida in 1992.

Having seen baseball-sized hail, tornadoes and winds that knocked the power out for two weeks, as well as studied coastal erosion in the Gulf, he is no stranger to severe wind and weather.

He works closely with the National Weather Service and relies on his own forecasting expertise to inform and educate the community.

Walter spends his time with his family, cooking, going to the beach or golfing.

You can watch his forecasts on WPTV's morning news!