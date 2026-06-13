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Hot & Humid Saturday With Storms Developing This Afternoon

Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms could bring heavy downpours, lightning, and localized flooding concerns.
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WPTV
Weekend Forecast ss.png
First Alert Forecast Saturday June 13, 2026 AM
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We have some deep tropical moisture that remains in place across South Florida. Light winds mean storms that develop will move slowly, increasing the potential for heavy rainfall over localized areas.

Unlike earlier in the week, storm coverage becomes more widespread this weekend as moisture continues to increase.

TODAY
The day starts warm and humid with temperatures quickly rising through the 80s.

Treasure Coast

(Vero Beach, Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, Stuart)

Storm chance: 40–60%
Greatest coverage inland and west of US-1
Heavy rain possible

Palm Beaches

(Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Beach, Boca)

Storm chance: 30–50%
Activity develops later in the afternoon
Coverage increases toward evening

Lake Okeechobee Area

Highest coverage of the viewing area
Storm chance: 50–70%
Best potential for repeated heavy downpours

Storm Timing
Noon – 3 PM
Isolated showers begin developing
Sea breeze forms

3 PM – 7 PM
Highest storm coverage
Best chance for thunderstorms

7 PM – 10 PM
Storms gradually weaken
Activity slowly diminishes

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast |

Sunday may actually feature the highest overall storm coverage of the weekend as moisture peaks across the region.

Storms once again develop during the afternoon and evening hours

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