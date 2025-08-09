PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — FDOT says CSX is on track to complete its construction this weekend — and for business owners like Tom Carlisi, it couldn't come soon enough.

For the last seven years, Tom Carlisi has been on Northlake Boulevard serving up hot dogs, cold drinks, and raw honey.

Business owners look forward to re-opening of Northlake Boulevard

“I love what I do,” Carlisi said. “I have a job where I look forward to going to work in the morning.”

But for the last seven days, because of the Northlake closure, business has slowed.

“Been like a ghost town,” Carlisi said. “Probably down about 50, 60% from what I'm used to, because there's no traffic here.”

Carlisi’s stand is on the west side of the closure. He says the detour routes place drivers out of his reach.

“People are coming down either Coconut or you're coming down Seminole Pratt. But you know, I don't get the traffic,” he said. “It's really affected a lot of people.”

FDOT says the work put in by them, the county and CSX looks to be paying off.

According to their latest daily update, crews are finalizing the cleanup of the tracks and have implemented a temporary signal. Weather permitting, they should be able to put the final touches with road signaling to finish the project either Saturday night or Sunday.

People living in the affected area have given mixed reviews — some saying the traffic has been a nightmare while others say it hasn’t been as bad as they expected.

And while a 60% drop in business may stop some, Carlisi says it won’t stop him.

“You got to look at it, at the positive side,” he said. “I'm making a statement by being here. You know, I'm not giving up. You can't.”

When asked why, Carlisi responded: “Because you still got to do what you love to do. And it keeps me young.”

FDOT says there will be a 6 a.m. meeting on Saturday that will give insight into when exactly the intersection will open — either Saturday or Sunday.

