‘Traffic is unbelievable’: Residents react to Northlake traffic amid ongoing construction

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Amid ongoing railroad construction, Avanti Pizza and Pasta remains one of the few establishments where it's still business as usual.

“We have great pizza, great food, just kind of a local vibe,” said Nick Garcia, the restaurant's manager.

Garcia noted that the construction has impacted everything from the store’s delivery service to food vendors getting products to the restaurant on time. “It's triple the amount of time for me to get to work, triple the amount of time to get home, so by the time I get home, I’m already getting frustrated. Customers are coming in frustrated.”

Local resident Eric Davidson shared his own struggles, saying he and his wife have had to adjust their schedules to accommodate the detours. “My wife left for eight days to avoid the whole thing.”

Although several detour routes have been opened to allow for traffic flow, the construction affects over 70,000 people. Some residents say the traffic pile-up is more than just a temporary inconvenience; it's a sign of Palm Beach County's ballooning growth.

“It’s a lot. And coming home to traffic is unbelievable,” Davidson added.

Reporters took a ride to see how drivers are navigating the closures and what residents near affected areas are saying. Some are working from home, others are taking the week off, and everyone else is navigating the closures the best way they can. “I know it has to be done. It has to be done. I just hope they come up with a different solution…”

The Northlake Boulevard and Beeline Highway construction seems to be on deadline for projected completion by Sunday, according to officials.

