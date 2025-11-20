Road closures expected as Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office honors 3 deputies killed in crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Road closures are expected Friday morning as the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office honors three deputies who died in a tragic crash one year ago. The procession serves as a tribute to the three deputies who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced that they will assist PBSO with traffic by temporarily closing two of three eastbound lanes on State Road 80 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

One eastbound lane will remain open for traffic during the hour-long closure. No detours are planned, but motorists should expect temporary congestion in the area and plan ahead for potential delays.

The lane closures are part of a PBSO procession to honor Ignacio "Dan" Diaz, Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller, and Cpl. Luis Paez, who were killed in a crash a year ago. All three motorcycle deputies were struck by a Jeep SUV on Nov. 21, 2024, while stopped on the shoulder of Southern Boulevard, just west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road.

Waller and Paez were pronounced dead that same day, while Diaz was in critical condition for several days before passing away, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the deaths of three deputies at one time have "never happened in the 100-year history of this agency."

