West Palm Beach police issue alert after 23 vehicle burglaries since Jan. 1

Department reminds residents to remove valuables, lock doors
West Palm Beach Police Department vehicle, generic, Dec. 21, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Wednesday, West Palm Beach police issued an alert about an increase in auto burglaries across the city, with most cases involving valuables left inside unlocked cars.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, 23 vehicle burglaries have been reported since Jan. 1.

Police urge residents and visitors to take extra precautions to prevent becoming a target.

Safety reminders include:

  • Remove valuables from vehicles
  • Lock all doors before leaving the car
  • Take keys when leaving the car

Police said taking these simple steps can significantly reduce the risk of vehicle burglaries.

