Wellington intersection to get roundabout despite resident concerns

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A dangerous Wellington intersection that has been the site of multiple crashes could soon be transformed with a new roundabout, despite some residents questioning whether the solution will address the real safety issues.

The intersection of Lake Worth Road and 120th Avenue has a troubling history of crashes that residents say have become expected rather than rare.

Village council leaders are moving forward with plans to replace the current four-way stop with a roundabout, following concerns raised by residents at a recent community meeting.

"I just witnessed an accident last week," said Alyssa Schuve, a Wellington resident. "There was a 4-year-old in the car. Thankfully, the child was okay. ... We've passed many accidents (at this intersection)."

The intersection has been problematic for years, according to residents we listened to at a Let's Hear It event held in Wellington last week.

In 2010, the area was the site of a fatal drowning that involved polo mogul John Goodman and the death of 23-year-old Scott Wilson.

During a Wellington council meeting in March, county engineers presented their solution to convert the four-way stop into a roundabout. Village council officials say the roundabout would reduce crashes, improve traffic flow and add pedestrian safety features.

"The project's designed to provide long-term safety and operational improvements to the intersection," officials said during the council meeting.

However, some residents remain skeptical that a roundabout will solve the underlying problems.

"They've kind of made up their mind that it's going to be a traffic circle," Schuve said. "I know the traffic circle that was built, there's accidents at that traffic circle too because it's a matter of people having to yield."

Residents say congestion during peak tourism season creates additional safety hazards.

"You get a lot of frustrated drivers," said Jarrett Schuve, another Wellington resident. "They want to jump the stop sign, squeezing between a car that's coming."

The project has been approved, with design and construction expected to be completed by December 2026. However, currently, there is no construction visible at the location.

For families with teenage drivers, the intersection remains a source of anxiety.

"We have a 16-year-old driver, we just try and be careful," Alyssa Schuve said. "If you're not paying attention and you don't slam on the brakes, you're going to hit someone."

The engineering contract for the project costs about $250,000.

