Neighbors jump into action as brush fire threatens Vero Beach homes

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Extremely dry conditions across Florida are increasing the risk of brush fires, and this weekend, a fire in a Treasure Coast neighborhood came dangerously close to homes.

But before firefighters even arrived, Vero Beach neighbors jumped into action with quick thinking that may have prevented something much worse.

WATCH BELOW: Neighbors help extinguish fire in Vero Beach neighborhood

What started as smoke in the distance quickly turned into chaotic moments in a neighborhood near 41st Street.

"The flames are easily taller than the barn over there, so we just had no time to spare," resident Wyatt Graul said.

Graul and his friends told WPTV that flames came within about 20 feet of nearby homes. They immediately sprang into action.

"We started grabbing garden hoses and spraying all like under the leaves of the houses and all that, just making sure everything's wet," Graul said.

Fire officials say the brush fire burned through roughly 4.3 acres before crews contained it.

Indian River County remains under a mandatory burn ban as dry conditions and recent cold snaps leave vegetation especially flammable.

The cause of the fire highlights the dangers of ignoring burn restrictions.

"All this started from somebody starting a little fire to burn off some yard debris they had instead of taking it to the dump," resident Eric Kenward said.

Despite the damage, no homes were lost — something neighbors credit to fast action and firefighters who responded within minutes.

"The community really jumped in there and did whatever they could to help," Kenward said.

Fire officials are reminding residents that the burn ban remains in effect, and with dry conditions expected to continue, it only takes one spark to put homes at risk.

