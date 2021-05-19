Live: Palm Beach County School Board meets to discuss face mask policy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

The Palm Beach County School Board is taking up the controversial measure regarding masks in schools during a heated and contentious meeting Wednesday evening.

Protests on both sides were held by parents outside the meeting beforehand.

Dr. Alina Alonso held a presentation at the beginning of the meeting outlining data that showed an increase in children ages 5 to 14 years old testing positive for COVID-19.

She said part of the problem stems from children under 12 not approved to receive the coronavirus vaccine yet.

If a person in a classroom gets COVID-19 once the mask policy is optional, Alonso said anyone without a mask and has not been vaccinated will have to quarantine. Alonso said studies are being done for kids ages 5 to 11 to receive the vaccine.

The school board said there are more than 100 speakers for Wednesday's meeting scheduled for public comment, which is set to last more than seven hours.

School Board Karen Brill said they have received hundreds of emails on the subject.

Chairman Frank Barbieri stopped the meeting twice to tell people in attendance to put on their masks and asked police to remove offenders.

One speaker voiced her displeasure that barriers were put up outside, which prevented mask protesters from being closer to the school board building. Instead, they were allowed to protest along a sidewalk along the street.

Barbieri responded that no one was prevented from being on school property and denied access to protest.

Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy announced last week that face masks will be optional for students next school year, but will still be required for the remainder of the current academic year, which ends on June 18.

School board member Marcia Andrews said Wednesday it is up to the school board to develop a mask and COVID-19 policies, not the superintendent.

"It is on us to make policies work for all of our students' needs," Andrews said. "This is our job to look at our policies and make changes. ... We have to vote on these policies. It's not for the superintendent to make the recommendation."

Andrews called for a workshop to discuss the matter in an effort to develop a resolution to the matter.

School board member Erica Whitfield said if members decide to develop a new policy on masks she suggested it be addressed during the summer.

"I think changing policies in four weeks is very difficult, and policies are huge. They are not a small process," Whitfield said. "The idea that we could get it done for next year so that we can have optional masks makes me really happy."

Barbieri said it takes about three weeks to develop a new policy, but the superintendent can make changes more quickly.

The school board will not vote Wednesday on updating or changing the district's mask guidelines.