Palm Beach County parents expected to flood school board meeting over mask debate

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The mask debate rages on in Palm Beach County, despite the School District of Palm Beach County Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy providing an update on face masks for the fall.

Late last week, Dr. Fennoy announced face masks would be optional for students next school year, but would still be required for the remainder of the school year, high school graduation, and summer school.

For many parents who are part of the 'unmask Palm Beach County kids' group, that is not soon enough. They want the mask requirements eliminated immediately in Palm Beach County schools.

The group is planning a rally outside the school district office on Forest Hill Boulevard at 4 p.m. Wednesday, ahead of the 5 p.m. board meeting.

Early Wednesday morning, fencing was up along the sidewalk leading to the front door of the district office, as well as the by the front entrance on Forest Hill Boulevard.

The pro-mask group is organizing as well, encouraging supporters to call and email board members and speak at the board meeting.

School board member Marcia Andrews met with members of the 'unmask Palm Beach County kids' group last week to hear their concerns. The meeting happened just hours before the superintendent's announcement about next year's policy.

On the agenda for this evening, Andrews has two discussion items related to masks and COVID-19.

The agenda says, "School Board Member Marcia Andrews will discuss asking for a Workshop to review the following policies to determine the Board's ability to suspend, revoke, rescind, modify, etc., as needed, based on information available from the CDC, state, and/or local authorities: Policy 1.03 School Board Meetings; Policy 2.065 Visitation Protocols on District Property Due to COVID-19; Policy 3.82 Employee Protocols due to COVID-19; and Policy 5.326 Student Protocols due to COVID-19."

A second item says "School Board Member Marcia Andrews will discuss parental options and/or flexibility regarding mask wearing and CDC guidelines to include: ESE (IEP) students needs; ELL students needs; students with underlying health issues; students given discipline referrals; summer school participation; and mental, social and emotional needs."

Also ahead of the meeting, the school district issued posted rules for school board meetings on its website, saying:

The School District of Palm Beach County supports the peaceful assembly of persons to express themselves regarding matters concerning District students, employees, and the community. Please be respectful of all persons who are present on School District property.

In an effort to keep all participants and District employees safe, everyone must obey all lawful orders issued by law enforcement, which may include remaining or moving to a specific area or location, lowering voices for safety reasons or other safety related commands.

However if such peaceful assembly results in a disturbance, including but not limited to an affray, riot or aggravated riot as defined in Florida Statute 870.01(2021) or mob intimidation as defined in Florida Statute 784.0495 (2021), those persons may be subject to arrest, and shall be held in custody until brought before the Court.

Additionally, please note that persons who enter School District property are subject to video and/or audio surveillance. The School District expressly reserves the right to trespass persons who engage in disorderly conduct on School District property pursuant to Florida Statute 810.08.

Thank you for helping to maintain decorum and the orderly conduct of School District business.