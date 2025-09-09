Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Council unanimously votes to rename portion of Southern Boulevard to President Donald J. Trump Boulevard

Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time as he smiles while speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022.
PALM BEACH, Fla. — A stretch of road in Palm Beach will soon be called President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.

The Town of Palm Beach Council Members voted Tuesday morning on a resolution that would rename a 4-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard that runs from Palm Beach International Airport to the president's home at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The measure passed unanimously by a vote of 5-0.

Back in July, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners voted on the same resolution and it passed unanimously by a vote of 7-0.

Legislation passed and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in June, orders the Florida Department of Transportation to put up signs along Southern Boulevard in honor of Trump.

The legislation would also designate the 18000 block of Southern Boulevard and Royal Palm Beach Boulevard as "PBSO Motorman Highway" to honor the lives of three Palm Beach County deputies. Cpl. Luis Paez, Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz and Deputy Ralph "Butch" Waller were killed along Southern Boulevard on Nov. 21, 2024.

The names are ceremonial, which means postal addresses and emergency-response systems will continue to use Southern Boulevard.

