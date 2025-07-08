Commissioners unanimously vote to rename portion of Southern Blvd. to 'President Donald J. Trump Boulevard'

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A busy stretch of a roadway in Palm Beach County could soon be called "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard."

The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday on a resolution that would rename a 4-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard that runs from Palm Beach International Airport to the president's home at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Despite some public comments that opposed the renaming, the measure passed by a vote of 7-0.

WATCH BELOW: Commissioners approve measure to rename Southern Blvd. to honor Trump

Legislation passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year directs the Florida Department of Transportation to erect a sign along the stretch of Southern Boulevard honoring Trump.

The legislation also calls for another section of the road further west to be renamed "PBSO Motorman Highway," in honor of three motorcycle deputies with the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office who were killed in a crash last year.

The law requires local approval to take effect.

Southern Boulevard is also located within the city limits of West Palm Beach, so there is discussion about whether city commissioners will also have to vote and approve the name change.

If the resolutions pass, the new signs could be installed by September. The names are ceremonial, meaning postal addresses and emergency-response systems will continue to use Southern Boulevard.