Florida lawmaker files bill to rename portion of Southern Boulevard to 'President Donald J. Trump Boulevard'

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A bill filed by a Florida lawmaker this week would rename a portion of Southern Boulevard in honor of President Donald Trump.

House Bill 697 was filed Tuesday by state Rep. Danny Nix Jr., a Republican from Charlotte County.

Trump backs direct payments to Americans from savings generated by DOGE

If passed, the measure would designate Southern Boulevard between Kirk Road and S. Ocean Boulevard as "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard."

This portion of the road is where Trump frequently travels to and from Palm Beach International Airport during his stays at Mar-a-Lago.

BILL WOULD ALSO HONOR FALL DEPUTIES

A separate section of the bill would also honor the lives of three Palm Beach County deputies — Cpl. Luis Paez, Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz and Deputy Ralph "Butch" Waller — who were killed along Southern Boulevard on Nov. 21.

That portion of the bill would designate the 18000 block of Southern Boulevard and Royal Palm Beach Boulevard as "PBSO Motorman Highway."

As of Thursday, the bill has not been assigned to any committees.

If the measure passes and is signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, it would become law July 1.