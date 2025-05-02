Florida bill to rename portion of Southern Boulevard to 'President Donald J. Trump Boulevard' passes

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida bill to rename a portion of Southern Boulevard to "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard" was passed by lawmakers.

The Senate unanimously passed House Bill 987 on Thursday. The House passed the measure on Wednesday.

If approved, the measure would designate Southern Boulevard between Kirk Road and South Ocean Boulevard as "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard."

The bill would also designate the 18000 block of Southern Boulevard and Royal Palm Beach Boulevard as "PBSO Motorman Highway" to honor the lives of three Palm Beach County deputies. Cpl. Luis Paez, Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz and Deputy Ralph "Butch" Waller were killed along Southern Boulevard on Nov. 21, 2024.

The bill is now headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis for final approval. If signed by DeSantis, it would become law July 1.