Renaming Southern Boulevard after President Trump isn't a done deal — this has to happen first

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Documents show there are two additional obstacles around naming a stretch of Southern Boulevard after President Donald Trump: West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County commissioners.

State lawmakers passed a bill instructing the Department of Transportation to put signs naming designated roads and bridges after various individuals. However, a bill analysis explains local governments would have to approve those name changes before marked are placed in public.

“Before markers may be erected, the appropriate city or county commission must pass a resolution in support of the particular honorary designation,” wrote state legislature staff. “If the designated bridge or road segment is located in more than one city or county, there must be resolutions supporting the designation from each affected local government before markers may be erected."

In this case, both the West Palm Beach City Commission and the Palm Beach County Commission will have to approve renaming the portion of Southern Blvd. between Kirk Road and S. Ocean Boulevard as President Donald J. Trump Boulevard. The stretch of road also goes through the town of Cloud Lake and Palm Beach, but since those are “towns,” it’s unclear if they must also approve the designation.

WPTV reached out to West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County about their plans to approve or reject the name change at an upcoming meeting. We are still working to get an answer.

The bill would also designate the 18000 block of Southern Blvd. and Royal Palm Beach Boulevard as "PBSO Motorman Highway" to honor the lives of three Palm Beach County deputies. Cpl. Luis Paez, Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz and Deputy Ralph "Butch" Waller were killed along Southern Blvd. on Nov. 21, 2024.