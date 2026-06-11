Wrongful death lawsuit filed in St. Lucie County in fatal Turnpike crash involving semi-truck driver

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A wrongful death lawsuit was filed Thursday months after a fatal crash on Florida's Turnpike that killed three people, when a semi-truck driver made an illegal U-turn in St. Lucie County.

The lawsuit, filed by an attorney representing the estate of victim Faniola Joseph, names multiple defendants including the truck driver, trucking company, freight broker C.H. Robinson, and a company manager.

WATCH BELOW: 3 dead after semi attempts to make U-turn on Florida's Turnpike

3 dead after semi attempts to make U-turn on Florida's Turnpike

Fatal Crash Details on Florida Turnpike

On Aug. 12, 2025, at approximately 2:57 p.m., commercial truck driver Harjinder Singh attempted an illegal U-turn through a median crossover on Florida's Turnpike near Mile Marker 171 in St. Lucie County, according to the lawsuit complaint.

The crossover was clearly marked "U-TURN OFFICIAL USE ONLY," court documents state. The 53-foot trailer swung across and completely blocked all northbound travel lanes.

A minivan driven by Herby Dufresne, carrying passengers Rodrigue Dor and Faniola Joseph, struck the left side of the trailer in what the complaint describes as "a classic and fatal underride crash." All three occupants were killed, with Joseph pronounced dead at the scene.

Truck Driver's Immigration Status Questioned

The lawsuit alleges Harjinder Singh "was present in the United States illegally, without lawful immigration status, and without authorization to work in the United States." Despite this alleged status, Harjinder Singh obtained a Class A California commercial driver's license, which the complaint states California issued "in violation of applicable federal and state regulations."

The complaint further alleges Harjinder Singh lacked required English language proficiency under "federal regulation 49 C.F.R. 391.11(b)(2), which mandates commercial drivers must read and speak English sufficiently to understand highway signs and respond to official inquiries."

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Trucking Company's Safety Record Under Scrutiny

Before C.H. Robinson selected White Hawk Carriers Inc. to transport the load, the trucking company already had a documented unsafe federal safety record, according to the lawsuit. The complaint alleges this record included:



A prior reportable crash on approximately Dec. 9, 2024

Multiple roadside inspection citations for unsafe driving violations including speeding and improper lane changes

Repeated hours-of-service violations with falsified duty status records

Vehicle defects including brake problems and air-brake leaks

This safety information was publicly available through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Safety Measurement System data, the complaint states.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Driver in fatal crash on Florida's Turnpike held without bond in St. Lucie County Jail

Driver in fatal Turnpike crash held without bond in St. Lucie County

Major Freight Broker Named as Defendant

C.H. Robinson Company Inc., described as one of the largest transportation brokers in the United States with headquarters in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and eight Florida offices, is named as a defendant. The lawsuit alleges the company selected White Hawk Carriers despite the carrier's documented safety issues.

The complaint alleges C.H. Robinson marketed itself as a company that properly vets carriers using federal safety data but failed to adequately do so in this case.

Company Manager Named Individually

Harpreet Singh, identified as a White Hawk Carriers' manager and California resident, is named individually in the lawsuit. The complaint alleges he was personally responsible for hiring, training, and supervising company drivers, including Harjinder Singh.

The lawsuit claims Harpreet Singh failed to adequately investigate the truck driver's immigration status, work authorization, English proficiency, and overall fitness before hiring.

Additional Safety Violations Alleged

At the time of the crash, an unauthorized passenger identified as Harneet Singh was in the truck cab, according to the complaint. This represents additional violations of safety standards and federal motor carrier regulations, the lawsuit states.

Why This Matters Now

This case highlights ongoing concerns about trucking industry safety oversight and the responsibility of freight brokers in carrier selection. With Florida's highways seeing increased commercial traffic, the lawsuit raises questions about immigration status verification, English proficiency requirements for commercial drivers, and the accountability of companies that hire carriers with poor safety records.

The lawsuit seeks damages exceeding $75,000 under Florida's Wrongful Death Act, with Joseph's daughter entitled to compensation for her mother's death.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Read more of WPTV's coverage on this fatal crash below:

Region St Lucie County Affidavit IDs victims in crash involving undocumented trucker Scott Sutton

Region St Lucie County Semi driver pleads not guilty in crash that killed 3 Freida Frisaro

Fort Pierce New video shows semi driver charged in fatal crash speaking English Emma Romano

State This proposed law targets undocumented truck drivers, fraudulent CDL schools Kayla McDermott

Fort Pierce Driver in fatal Turnpike crash will be extradited back to Florida Audra Schroeder

Region St Lucie County 'He had absolutely no remorse': Driver in fatal Turnpike crash held without bond Aja Dorsainvil

Fort Pierce 'You never make a U-turn,' safety expert says of fatal Turnpike crash Tyler Hatfield

Region St Lucie County Semi-truck driver in fatal Turnpike crash silent during first court appearance Emma Romano

State Petition urges governor to consider 'fair sentencing' for truck driver Audra Schroeder

Fort Pierce 'Egregious violations': Troubled trucking firm tied to deadly Turnpike crash Kayla McDermott