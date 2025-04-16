US Rep. Brian Mast holds third town hall Tuesday in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — U.S. Representative Brian Mast, R-Fla., held the last of three town halls Tuesday evening in Port St. Lucie. It was a chance for people to push for answers and voice their concerns. The town halls came weeks after protestors picketed outside of Mast's office in Stuart.

WATCH: Brian Mast holds third town hall of the day in Port St. Lucie

Mast started the morning in Palm Beach County, then traveled to Martin County before ending in St. Lucie County. The three areas make up Florida's 21st Congressional District.

Hundreds of people were lined up to share their opinions on the state of our union. Mast's staff told WPTV that the event in Port St. Lucie was the most laid-back out of the three town halls.

WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman spoke with Mast before the meeting and gave insight on some of the topics brought up by his constituents.

"Social Security, because that's hands down, the biggest one that people like to talk about, no ifs ands or butts about it, there are no cuts going on to Social Security," Mast said. "There are no intents to cut Social Security."

Mast says, at the end of the day, there may be disagreement on issues but that shouldn't stop people from asking for what they need.

"Never, please, never let that be a hurdle to reaching out to our office for assistance," Mast said.