'We're not all going to agree on everything:' US Rep. Brian Mast hosts town hall in Martin County

PALM CITY, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., held three town halls Tuesday for residents of the 21st congressional district.

The district comprises Martin, St. Lucie and portions of northern Palm Beach County.

Earlier in the day, he held a town hall in Jupiter.

His next stop was the Palm City New Hope Church at 12:30 p.m.

"We're not all going to agree on everything," Mast said. "I think we all know that."

There was a mix of cheers and boom from over 300 people who attended the Palm City event.

WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield was there and listened to many residents who expressed concerns over tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump.

"We are seeing wildly chaotic tariffs placed on the global economy," one resident at the town hall said. "Believe it or not, it's not going to stimulate manufacturing in the United States in my lifetime."

Mast responded to the claims, showing what he says are unfair tariffs placed on the United States.

"These are examples of the tariffs that these countries are putting on the United States of America," Mast said. "We are not at a point of free trade. We are going to fight to get to a point of free trade."

Tina Dunchey was one of many in attendance who questioned Mast on his support for DOGE, Elon Musk and federal cuts.

"You're letting people not even sworn into the government wreak havoc on things," Dunchey said.

Mast reiterated his support for DOGE and showed a list of what he calls "wasteful spending" that he believes needs to be cut.

"You can count on my 100% support for DOGE to continue today, tomorrow, next week, next month, all throughout the year," Mast said amid mixed reactions from the crowd. "DOGE is doing absolutely incredible work rooting out waste and abuse in government."

Hatfield spoke to the congressman at the end of the town hall and told WPTV that he was happy to debate his constituents on the issues.

"I'm proud of the community coming out saying they're going to take their time, ask questions, research issues and debate them and talk about them," Mast said. "We don't agree on everything, but I fully expected that."

