US Rep. Brian Mast holding 3 town halls Tuesday

JUPITER, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., is holding three town halls in three counties on Tuesday.

The town halls will be held in Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties — each county within Florida's 21st congressional district that Mast represents.

"Town halls are an opportunity for me to hear directly from those in our communities, and something that I always look forward to," Mast said in a statement released Monday.

Below are the town hall locations and times:

Palm Beach County

Calvary Church

Doors Open at 9 a.m.

10180 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter, FL 33478

Martin County

Palm City New Hope

Doors Open at 12:30 p.m.

3900 Citrus Blvd, Palm City, FL 34990

St. Lucie County

Truth Church, Port St. Lucie

Doors Open at 4:30 p.m.

6666 US-1, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Outside the congressman's office in Stuart last month, protesters demanded that Mast hold a town hall.

The crowd said they want him to preserve funding for programs like Social Security and veteran services.