US Rep. Brian Mast holding 3 town halls Tuesday

JUPITER, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., is holding three town halls in three counties on Tuesday.
The town halls will be held in Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties — each county within Florida's 21st congressional district that Mast represents.
"Town halls are an opportunity for me to hear directly from those in our communities, and something that I always look forward to," Mast said in a statement released Monday.
Below are the town hall locations and times:
Palm Beach County
Calvary Church
Doors Open at 9 a.m.
10180 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter, FL 33478
Martin County
Palm City New Hope
Doors Open at 12:30 p.m.
3900 Citrus Blvd, Palm City, FL 34990
St. Lucie County
Truth Church, Port St. Lucie
Doors Open at 4:30 p.m.
6666 US-1, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Outside the congressman's office in Stuart last month, protesters demanded that Mast hold a town hall.
The crowd said they want him to preserve funding for programs like Social Security and veteran services.