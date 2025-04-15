'People are concerned': US Rep. Brian Mast hosts town hall in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., held the first of three town halls on Tuesday morning.

In a politically divided crowd, we found supporters of the Republican congressman and others who showed up to ask tough questions about recent national policy decisions.

“When my congressman is here, of course I am going to be here to back him up,” Willy Guardiloa said.

"I want to hear what he has to say," Katie Beer said. "I have so many concerns about our government and what's happening by the administration."

Hundreds packed into Calvary Church in Jupiter on Tuesday. Some people, like Tom Moher, said they were attending their first town hall, ever.

Tensions flare at U.S. Rep Brian Mast's town hall in Jupiter, Fla. on April 15, 2025.

“People are concerned. They are looking at what the stock market is doing. They look at how the Supreme Court is being ignored by the executive branch and they want answers," Moher said. "Unfortunately, we did not get many good answers. Basically, Rep. Mast was agreeing with President Trump’s initiatives.”

From chants of support for President Donald Trump to those expressing anger.

"He's like an inoperable, malignant tumor to this country," said one woman at the meeting.

Mast took questions from the crowd for more than an hour tackling issues, like the economy and DOGE cuts, to immigration, support for veterans and many concerns over Social Security.

“What are you going to do to protect Social Security and Medicare?” asked one attendee.

“Number one, let’s say this about Social Security and medicare—no ifs, ands, or buts, it is not on the chopping block,” Mast responded.

At one point, tensions turned physical at the town hall meeting with a man being escorted out of the church sanctuary.

It seems this group left the town hall just as divided as they came.

“I am worried about the direction this country is heading," Moher said.

“Actually, it was very informative for myself," Mike Wayman said. "It was quite charged but it was good and so I really appreciate President Trump taking the stand, keeping everything moving. We need to keep the House and the Senate.”