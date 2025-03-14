'Talk to us': Protesters gather in front of Rep. Brian Mast’s office to push for town hall

STUART, Fla. — On Friday, a large crowd gathered outside Rep. Brian Mast's office in downtown Stuart. Organizers told WPTV they’re upset over the massive cuts to federal programs and they demand a town hall to address their concerns.

Organizer Dana Straehley said they’re hoping to push Rep. Mast into preserving funding levels for federal programs such as Social Security and veteran services.

Tammi Bostwitz was in the crowd and said they would just like an opportunity to speak with the congressman.

“All we’re asking for is a town hall,” said Bostwitz. “Talk to us, talk with us, we live here.”

The protest started at the Lyric Theatre and Rep. Mast was speaking and listening to people in the crowd on a motorcycle.

“I heard they were going to be here,” said Mast. “And was happy to come and answer questions.”

WPTV asked the congressman if he would do a town hall after the urging of protesters.

“We do them all the time and we will keep doing them,” said Mast. “Like after the hurricane we did three of them… we did them before November, we’ll keep doing em.”

As Rep. Mast left the Lyric Theater, protesters marched to his office to gather.

Straehley said she’s worried about cuts to veteran services.

“Veterans like him, veterans like my son, do not deserve crumbling facilities and underfunded health care,” said Straehley.

Rita Noel was also in the crowd. She said her husband relies on veteran services and she’s worried about any cuts.

“It's very scary that to think of the service getting worse and him not being able to get the care that he needs,” said Noel.

Straehley said she hopes Friday will make the congressman speak to them soon.

“I think he had to hear some of it,” said Straehley. “Whether he responds is another question.”