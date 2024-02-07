Funeral for Trooper Zachary Fink to be held at Christ Fellowship Church in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Funeral arrangements have been set for a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was killed in the line of duty last Friday in St. Lucie County.

Trooper Zachary Fink's funeral will be held Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Fellowship Church along Southwest Village Parkway in Port St. Lucie.

Fink, 26, was killed while pursuing and trying to stop a fleeing felon who was driving recklessly and at high speeds on Interstate 95, authorities said.

Region St Lucie County Mother of trooper killed says son had 'big heart and big personality' Cassandra Garcia

A procession was held Monday for Fink that transferred his body from the St. Lucie County Medical Examiner's Office to Aycock Funeral Home in Port St. Lucie.

Fink is being remembered by friends and family members for his energy, enthusiasm for life and love of the outdoors.

The suspect, Michael Addison, 30, faces a slew of charges, including two counts of vehicular homicide, for his alleged role in the crash that took the life of Fink and a truck driver.