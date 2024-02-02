Major search, semi truck crash on Interstate 95 connected, Port St. Lucie police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in a major search in St. Lucie County on Friday morning, and authorities said the investigation is connected to a semi truck wreck that's shutting down all lanes of Interstate 95.

Port St. Lucie police said the search is taking place in the area of Brandywine Lane and Commerce Center Drive, near the headquarters of St. Lucie Public Schools.

At that scene, a white Kia sedan crashed into a tree, and Port St. Lucie police, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol are surrounding the Castle Pines at PGA Village community.

Our WPTV news crew at the scene said law enforcement officers searched the Kia and pulled a duffle bag out of the trunk.

In addition, our news crew saw a St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office vehicle mangled with its roof ripped off. That vehicle was towed away.

WPTV A St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office vehicle is involved in a crash at Brandywine Lane and Commerce Center Drive in Port St. Lucie on Feb. 2, 2024.

Approximately one mile away, all lanes of I-95 at Crosstown Parkway are shut down because of a semi truck crash. Port St. Lucie police said the two scenes are connected.

In a post on X, the Port St. Lucie Police Department said the wreck is south of Crosstown Parkway.

I-95 is closed both north and southbound from Southwest Gatlin Boulevard to Southwest St. Lucie West Boulevard, police said.

FHP Investigating Crash on I-95



FHP is investigating a crash on I-95 south of the SW Crosstown Pkwy. exit.



I-95 is closed northbound from the SW Gatlin Blvd. exit to SW St. Lucie West Blvd. exit and southbound from the SW St. Lucie West Blvd. exit to SW Gatlin Blvd. exit.… pic.twitter.com/vYincSUJyH — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) February 2, 2024

"Your best best is to take the Turnpike. You can take the Turnpike all the way to Indiantown or even Becker Road to get around this," WPTV aerial reporter Johann Hoffend said. "I would just stick with the Turnpike and get off at Becker, or even Indiantown Road."

It's unclear who authorities are searching for. However, late Thursday night, the Fort Pierce Police Department posted on social media that it's searching for an escaped prisoner, Justice Reynolds, 19.

Police said Reynolds walked away from HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital at 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

Fort Pierce Police searching for escaped prisoner, 19-year-old Justice J. Reynolds, who walked away from HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital on February 1, 2024 at about 9:15 p.m. Please call 911 immediately if you have information about Reynolds or his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/K90FE6cP0W — Fort Pierce Police Department (@FortPiercePD) February 2, 2024

WPTV is working to confirm if Reynolds is the focus of the Port St. Lucie search on Friday morning.

"Please call 911 immediately if you have information about Reynolds or his whereabouts," the Fort Pierce Police Department posted.