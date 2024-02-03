Man, 30, faces charges in deaths of FHP trooper, truck driver

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 30-year-old Lauderhill man is facing 12 charges in connection to a 26-year-old Florida Highway Patrol trooper and truck driver killed Friday morning.

Michael Anthony Addison was taken into custody at 9:21 p.m. Friday at the St. Lucie County Jail and made his first appearance in Fort Pierce via Zoom on Saturday morning.

Assistant State Attorney David Dodd confirmed Addison is the suspect from Friday's killings.

The charges include two counts of killing of a human being with a vehicle, two charges murder dangerous depraved and aggravated fleeing with death.

Two charges are linked to warrantsfor aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm in Broward County.

The judge ordered him held on no bound on several charges.

No arrest report is available yet but spokesman Tonya Woodworth told Briana Nesprel said they will be releasing a redacted report Saturday.

Col. Gary Howze II of the FHP said Trooper Zachary Fink, a three-year veteran of the agency, was pursuing a person who was driving a white Kia in a "reckless manner" and speeding on I-95 just before 3 a.m.

Just south of Crosstown Parkway, the Kia attempted to make a U-turn to drive northbound in the southbound lanes to escape the pursuit.

"The driver made an abrupt turn to travel the wrong direction on Interstate 95," Howze said. "Trooper Fink, in an attempt to continue to apprehend the subject, and to warn unsuspecting motorists of the danger in the area, turned also with the vehicle. And unfortunately, turned into the immediate path of a semi tractor trailer, which struck the left driver's side of his patrol car."

Howze said the driver took off on foot, triggering a massive, multi-agency manhunt. The driver, who has not been identified, was eventually taken into custody approximately five hours later, just after 8 a.m.

Howze said the driver of the semi in the I-95 crash died at the scene, while Fink was flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The truck driver has not been identified by FHP.

