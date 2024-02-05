Watch Now
Procession for Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink

Fink killed Friday while in pursuit of fleeing felon, Michael Addison, 30, FHP says
A group of four law enforcement officers on motorcycles led a procession as an ambulance carrying Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink's body left HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce and was driven to the St. Lucie County medical examiner's office, where fellow troopers saluted Fink's flag-draped casket.
Chopper 5 view of troopers carrying casket of Trooper Zachary Fink, Feb. 4, 2024
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A procession is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday in honor of fallen Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink.

The FHP said Fink, a three-year veteran of the agency, was killed Friday while in pursuit of a fleeing felon, Michael Addison, 30, on Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County.

The procession will begin at the St. Lucie County Medical Examiner's Office and end at Aycock Funeral Home in Port St. Lucie.

FHP Trooper Zachary Fink killed in line of duty Feb. 2, 2024
Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink was killed in the line of duty, Feb. 2, 2024, in St. Lucie County.

The FHP said Fink slammed into a semi truck while chasing Addison on I-95. The driver of that tractor trailer, who has not been identified, also died in the crash.

At the time of Friday's wreck, Addison was wanted on two warrants related to aggravated battery and weapons charges. He's currently being held in the St. Lucie County Jail without bond.

Michael Addison booking photo
Michael Addison, 30, faces several charges in connection with the death of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink.

The FHP said Fink started his career with the agency in Orlando before recently transferring to Port St. Lucie, his home. He leaves behind a fiance, stepmother, and father.

