Procession for Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A procession is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday in honor of fallen Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink.

The FHP said Fink, a three-year veteran of the agency, was killed Friday while in pursuit of a fleeing felon, Michael Addison, 30, on Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County.

The procession will begin at the St. Lucie County Medical Examiner's Office and end at Aycock Funeral Home in Port St. Lucie.

Florida Highway Patrol Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink was killed in the line of duty, Feb. 2, 2024, in St. Lucie County.

The FHP said Fink slammed into a semi truck while chasing Addison on I-95. The driver of that tractor trailer, who has not been identified, also died in the crash.

At the time of Friday's wreck, Addison was wanted on two warrants related to aggravated battery and weapons charges. He's currently being held in the St. Lucie County Jail without bond.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Michael Addison, 30, faces several charges in connection with the death of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink.

The FHP said Fink started his career with the agency in Orlando before recently transferring to Port St. Lucie, his home. He leaves behind a fiance, stepmother, and father.