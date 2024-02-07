Mother of FHP Trooper Zachary Fink says son had 'big heart and big personality'

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The mother of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was killed in the line of duty provided a statement to WPTV sharing her son's enthusiasm for life and love of the outdoors.

WPTV spoke to Fink's grieving mother, Heather Yokie-Fink.

She did not want to go on camera but in a statement told WPTV her son was an awesome man with a "big heart and big personality."

Here is Yokie-Fink's full statement to WPTV:

"First and foremost we would like to thank FHP and all of our community, friends, and neighbors for the outpouring of condolences that we’ve received. Zachary was an awesome man. He genuinely cared for people in general and animals. He had a big heart and big personality. His humor was top notch and he was fluent in the art of sarcasm, lol. He loved the beach and the outdoors. He loved being active, playing sports, especially football, surfing, and skim-boarding, but mostly he enjoyed fishing.





We would like to relay to the community how much the family appreciates the outpour of love and care. It still doesn't feel real.







His younger brother Joshua Fink, Sargent in US Army stationed at Ft. Campbell in Kentucky, will be taking his leave to come home, when the services are announced."

Michael Addison, 30, faces a slew of charges, including two counts of vehicular homicide, for his alleged role in the crash that took the life of Fink, 26, and a truck driver early Friday.

Fink was pursuing Addison, whom authorities said was driving recklessly.

Addison was being held without bond at the St. Lucie County Jail.

Fink grew up in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast and was engaged to his high school sweetheart.

He started his career with the FHP in Orlando three years ago and recently transferred back home.

His mother said he made the transfer so he could work in the community he loved.

She added that it still doesn't feel real, but their family is grateful for the community's support.