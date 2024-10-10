66-year-old 'amazing' woman among 6 killed in St. Lucie County after tornado outbreak from Hurricane Milton

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV has confirmed through family members that a 66-year-old woman was among at least six people killed Wednesday from a tornado outbreak across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach.

The victim, identified as Deborah Kennedy, was one of those who died inside the hard-hit Spanish Lakes Country Club. She lived off San Felipe road in the senior community.

Family members also told WPTV that Kennedy's boyfriend was found severely injured outside what used to be their house.

Kennedy's daughter told WPTV she was an "amazing person":

"I would like the world knowing what an amazing person my mother was, that she was the best mother anybody could ask for. She was always there to listen, always there for anything. She was an amazing grandmother and my daughter and her other grandchildren love her so much. My mom has been my best friend for years, absolutely incredible with my dad. He was sick and she left her job to take care of him full-time. Just an amazing person."

Wednesday's tornadoes ripped through multiple communities on the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County.

Officials at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce said they treated 15 patients from the tornadoes.

The following are the patient conditions, according to hospital officials:



Dead -1

Discharged - 3

Good - 4

Fair - 5

Serious - 1

Critical -1

The pastor at Lakewood Park Church in St. Lucie County said they are holding a small spaghetti and salad dinner for anyone in need of a meal in the area. The church said it will be a sit-down meal that they will begin serving from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday.

