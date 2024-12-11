Murray Middle School community gifts custodian impacted by tornado outbreak with new vehicle

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Israel Cruz has been a custodian at Murray Middle School in Martin County for over a decade. In October, he and his wife lost their home and cars after atornado ripped through their neighborhood.

After hearing what happened to Cruz, Murray Middle School parent Chrissy Rausch immediately started working with her husband and the community to raise money to provide him with a new car.

"[I asked] what do you need the most, and he said a car," Rausch said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cruz received his new vehicle as a gift after Rausch raised over $9,000.

"I told you, I told you I was going to make it happen," Rausch told Cruz.

Alongside Cruz was his wife, Elbera, who was quickly overwhelmed with emotion.

"We had nothing to celebrate this year, now we have something," Elbera Cruz said.

Cruz shared with WPTV Reporter Mello Styles that this was a moment he will always cherish.

"Just to see the way people rally and come together, it's amazing," Rausch said.