401 homes damaged in Martin County due to Hurricane Milton tornadoes

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. — The Board of County Commissioners said they have surveyed 72% of Martin County following last week's devastating tornadoes from Martin County.

From those "windshield drive-by" surveys, they report 401 homes were affected by storm and tornado damage, 27 of which are considered destroyed and 24 have major damage.

20 businesses were affected by storm and tornado damage, one was destroyed, and four had major damage.

Three government buildings were affected and one was destroyed.

The county estimates destroyed building loss at $4,458,540.

Martha Ann Kneiss with the office of communications for the Martin County Board of County Commissioners said the initial report is given to FEMA to help with their assessments.

The county estimates the damage at $15,062,311.

Kneiss said about 100 people went to the Martin County Fairgrounds Monday to make use of Florida National Guard comfort stations (showers, laundry, and bathrooms), and get supplies like water, MREs, and tarps.

180 people have visited the multi-agency resource center at the Morgrade Library since Sunday.

Debris collection efforts are ongoing with county resources focusing on the areas most impacted by tornadoes. People can create a debris removal request for service to alert the county about storm-generated debris. Regular yard waste will be handled under standard operating procedures.

There is a community fundraiser on Tuesday at Philly Down South, located right next to the Elliot Museum from noon to 10:30 p.m. There are going to be five bands donating their time.

"I just want this to be a big turnout and raise as much money as we can. We're donating 20% of our proceeds. My staff has actually given up their hourly pay to help chip in. That's what they wanted to do," said Jim Leary, the owner of Philly Down South.