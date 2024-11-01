'My house collapsed': 911 calls show frantic moments after tornado hit Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A series of emotional 911 calls were made on Oct. 9 after a tornado hit Martin County neighborhoods. Many residents went through the unthinkable after an EF2 tornado struck.

“We’ve been hurt by the tornado. My whole house is collapsed. The roof’s in,” stated a victim.

“Is anyone injured?” asked the 911 dispatcher.

"No, just cuts but we’re, we’re alright," said the victim.

WPTV Donna Paul (right) and daughter Carmen.

Donna Blaire Paul was in her Stuart home and says her daughter called 911 from miles away — when she finally wrapped her mind around the tragic reality. Paul immediately called her daughter, who lives in North Carolina. Her daughter then dialed 911 for her mother.

“I just feel like that phone call was a God moment because I don’t remember calling her," stated Paul. "So that she could reach out to whomever.”

Paul lives in Mariner Sands and says although that day was a blur, it changed her life forever. Her home sustained damage to the roof and several windows.

“You totally think different after being in the middle of a catastrophe like this," shared Paul. "Your whole perspective in life I think is rearranged.”

At least 400 homes were reported with damage where the tornado reached 120 mph winds. Some residents were hurt in the devastation, especially near Burning Tree Circle in Stuart. One victim's wife sustained injuries to their leg.

"And you said she possibly broke her leg?” questioned a 911 dispatcher.

“Yes. Her face is cut,” replied a victim.

"Okay, let me get medical on the line for you, okay?” assured the dispatcher.

"Okay. Hold on honey, hold on I’m getting medical,” assured the victim.

According to a report from the National Weather Service, the EF2 tornado began in Hobe Sound and ended in Stuart, traveling 5.7 miles.

As for the Paul family, their roof and windows are in the process of getting repaired, but they are grateful the house is still standing.