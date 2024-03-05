Martin County approves parks plan for massive Newfield development

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A 4 x 4 makes its way along a newly improved trail deep in the heart of Newfield.

It is part of a trail network that will soon open to the public in western Palm City, just south of the St. Lucie County line.

The vision of financial journalist Knight Kiplinger is slowly taking shape, after getting initial approval in December of 2020.

WPTV Planner Marcela Camblor explains how the vision for Newfield also focuses on the environment.

Tuesday, the developers went before the Martin County Commission to get approval of their Master Parks plan.

Seventy percent of the Newfield land, between 2,300 and 2,400 acres, will be preserved as conservation and recreation space for the community forever.

“This vision was not to simply focus on development but to focus on the environment," planner Marcela Camblor said.

Specific plans for what will be built in each community parks are still in the works, but the plan is to have multi-purpose fields, as well as bike trails and boat launches.

When it comes to parkland, Martin County requires three acres of parkland for every 1,000 new residents. Newfield, when it is developed over the next 15 years, will have about 10,000 people, so the developers are required to develop about 30 acres of parkland. Developer Mattamy Homes said they’ll provide far more acreage than that.

On top of the parkland, the acreage that will be kept in its natural state is also far more than what is required.

Mattamy said it was important that the land be publicly accessible even as it’s privately maintained, part of their commitment to the community by getting amenities built before the first rooftop is even raised.

“Because it is what will help build community," Camblor said. "It will help residents that have embraced this vision and it will help the new residents have this amazing amenity once they move in."

As for when homes will go on sale, likely not until at least the end of the year.