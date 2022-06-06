Newfield development near Palm City set to break ground later this year, bring 4,000 new homes to Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — New details were released Monday regarding a major new development near Palm City that will bring more than 4,000 new homes to Martin County.

The project, named Newfield, was approved by county commissioners in December 2020.

The development will encompass a town center, more than 2,300 acres of open space with trails, parks and a working farm.

Mattamy Homes, billed as the largest privately-owned homebuilder in North America, announced Monday it will serve as the master developer of the project.

Newfield will be located in western Palm City between the Turnpike and Interstate 95.

The large expanse of land, previously known as Shadow Lake Groves, has been owned by financial journalist Knight Kiplinger's family for more than four decades.

The developer said Monday that Newfield will have an array of villages comprising homes in various sizes, styles and prices.

The project will integrate parks, community gardens and schools into the neighborhood, along with small-scale retail and office space.

"To promote walkability and community connection, Newfield neighborhoods will include rear-access garages and driveways in alleys behind homes, enabling residents to greet neighbors from the front porch and watch children play safely in the front yards," according to Mattamy Homes.

More than 70% of Newfield's 2,300-plus acres will remain open and have a 70-acre working farm with livestock, wooded hiking, biking and equestrian trails, pasture, wetlands and lakes.

Groundbreaking on the project is expected to occur later this year with sales to begin in fall 2023.